House of Guinness Twitter review: Netizens hail music over story, ‘Miss Peaky Blinders’

House of Guinness Twitter review: The much-awaited show, House of Guinness, has landed on Netflix. Directed by Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl, the show is created by Steven Knight of Cillian Murphy's hit Peaky Blinders. Set in Ireland, it is loosely based on the real-life Guinnesses, starring Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton.

House of Guinness Soon after its release on the OTT platform, netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to share divided opinions about the show.

The House of Guinness have largely received positive reviews from critics.

However, a section of people on the internet were not impressed with the plot or characters, while others admitted they are now hooked to the show. One thing everyone agreed on, though, is the music, which has been widely praised.

Also Read | Team Peaky Blinders auctions costumes, including suits worn by Cillian Murphy

House of Guinness Twitter review A user wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Oh, we can talk about 'House of Guinness' now. I hated it. Hated it. I hated it so much. It's "Peaky Blinders" without the specificity meeting "Succession" without any moral insight. A trashy soap opera love letter to benign benevolent billionaire corporate overlords. It sucks."

“Watched the first episode of House of Guinness on @Netflix... not for me. Cinematography and music were great but I didn't have a clue what was going on or who the characters were. It didn't hook me at all and I lost interest very quickly,” added another.

One more posted, “House of Guinness is the ONE show I’ve watched where I actually want to watch the credits because of the tunes being played.”

Someone also compared House of Guinness with Succession and Warrior.

“Only watched one episode of House of Guinness and it feels so much like a mix of Succession and Warrior, two of my favourite shows ever. I'm digging the vibes,” yet another said.

Many also mentioned Peaky Blinders while reviewing House of Guinness.

“Watching House of Guinness is making me miss Peaky Blinders,” one said.

Another added, “If you liked Peaky Blinders, watch House of Guinness.”

“House of Guinness First Episode is as good as Peaky Blinders!!!! and the Soundtracks is INSANE,” a different user said.

See posts:

House of Guinness vs Peaky Blinders.