House of the Dragon 3 episode 2: Rhaenyra claims the iron throne, fans celebrate queen, ‘First time since GOT…’

House of the Dragon 3 episode 2: Spoiler alert! The new episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max and JioHotstar. The episode saw the death of Jace Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel. At the same time, the Iron Throne has found a new claimant, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. Reacting to all developments, fans have hailed the new episode for its historic moment as a Targaryen woman claimed the throne for the first time.

Netizens react to House of the Dragon 3 episode 2 Reacting to the episode, a fan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Rhaenyra taking the Iron Throne like this is more than just her. It almost feels like paying a debt they owed us after what happened to Daenerys in #GOT. I can't explain to you how I'm feeling right now, seeing finally a Targaryen woman on the iron throne. FOREVER TEAM BLACK (sic).”

“All hail to the queen. She reclaims the iron throne (sic),” added another.

One more said, “A Targaryen woman seated on the iron throne for the very first time since Game of Thrones started. LONG LIVE THE F***NG QUEEN (sic).”

Someone else wrote, “The true queen has taken over control.”

A different one also joined, saying, “The legitimate rightful heir has finally ascended the Iron Throne (sic).”

What happened in House of the Dragon 3 so far In Episode 2, Rhaenyra struggled to accept the death of her second son, Jace. Heartbroken by the loss of her heir, she kept pleading with his lifeless body to respond when she first learned of his death in Season 3.

On the other hand, Rhaenyra, Daemon and the rest of Team Black finally march into King's Landing. Backed by their dragons and Alicent Hightower from inside the Red Keep, they take over the city. Rhaenyra finally sits on the Iron Throne, marking a major turning point in the story.

The Fall of King's Landing unfolds much as it does in Fire & Blood. However, the show followed some changes. One of the biggest differences is said to be when Rhaenyra sits on the Iron Throne for the first time.

In the book, the throne cuts Rhaenyra during her coronation. According to multiple reports, Septon Eustace's account suggests that Rhaenyra leaves the throne room bleeding from her hands and legs. In the world of Game of Thrones, being cut by the Iron Throne is regarded as a sign that a ruler is unworthy or that their reign is doomed.

The TV series, however, completely removed this detail. Instead, Rhaenyra sits on the Iron Throne without any cuts. She remains visibly emotional and shaken after ordering the execution of Otto Hightower. But the throne itself does not reject her.

When is the next episode of House of the Dragon 3? The next episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 will air on July 5.

The season stars Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, alongside Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Olivia Cooke returns as Alicent Hightower while Tom Glynn-Carney plays King Aegon II Targaryen.