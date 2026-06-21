House of the Dragon Season 3 release date: When and where to watch in India

The much-awaited new season of the Game of Thrones spin off, House of the Dragon is set to release. Set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon Season 3 promises even bigger battle as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen clash with each other in a full-scale brutal war. It is based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood.

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House of the Dragon Season 3 release House of the Dragon first premiered on 21 August 2022 on HBO. The second season arrived on 16 June 2024. After the success of two consecutive season, the show is returning once again this year.

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will include eight episodes with weekly release.

When and where to watch House of the Dragon 3 in India House of the Dragon Season 3 will release on 21 June on HBO. In India, Episode 1 of the House of Dragon Season 3 will release on June 22 at 6:30 am as per IST.

Indian audience can watch the show on JioHotstar.

The finale of the season is scheduled to premiere on 10 August 10 in India, concluding its eight-week run.

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What to expect from Season 3? The upcoming season picks up at a crucial juncture in the story as Team Black and Team Green brace for a bloodier war.

The last season brought the realm close to a clash. The tension grew after the unexpected Blood and Cheese incident amid the already-existing feud between Rhaenyra and Daemon.

Daemon gained control over Harrenhal. On the other hand, Rhaenyra ultimately failed to stop the war. One of the biggest highlights of the season was the Battle of Rook's Rest, where Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys perished during their effort. Not just them, King Aegon II was also seen seriously injured, further pushing Aemond's power and position in Team Green.

Season 2 also introduced several important dragonseeds-- Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, Addam of Hull and Alyn of Hull, who are likely to play key roles in the new season.

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Season 3 will focus on the battle between Team Black and Green as they fight to take control of Westeros.

Previously, HBO described the season as "The throne knows no mercy," hinting at even more chaos, destruction and violence in the story. The upcoming episodes are said to adapt major events from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, including the Battle of the Gullet.

Reportedly, House of the Dragon Season 3 will feature a major action sequence, making it the biggest season so far.

Also Read | A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review: A Game of Thrones story with heart

Meet the cast House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane.

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The season is helmed by Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal serves as the show's overall showrunner.

Following Season 2, another spin-off from the George RR Martin universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was premiered.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.