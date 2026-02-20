House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser out: Rhaenyra and Alicent prepare for final battle

The Queen of Dragons is preparing for another battle.

HBO has released the first teaser for the highly anticipated third season of House of the Dragon, offering fans an early glimpse at the next chapter of the brutal Targaryen civil war.

House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser out The teaser dropped on February 19, confirming that the new season will premiere in June, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

The fantasy drama, a prequel to the globally successful Game of Thrones, continues to explore the violent struggle for power within House Targaryen nearly two centuries before the events of the original series. Based on George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the show chronicles the Dance of the Dragons — a devastating succession conflict that threatens to tear Westeros apart.

According to HBO’s official preview, the upcoming season will take audiences deeper into the escalating battle between Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, whose rivalry has now evolved into full-scale war. The teaser suggests that alliances are shifting rapidly, and the cost of ambition is becoming increasingly deadly.

HBO has released the first teaser for the third season, and it is packed with battles, dragons, politics, loss, and revenge. The video begins with Rhaenyra talking about Alicent to open the gates to the Red Keep and surrendering herself. But she has been quickly warned that she can't trust Alicent. The teaser further gives a glimpse of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and other key characters, who are set to return.

The teaser emphasises the darker tone expected in season three, featuring burning battlefields, dragon flights and tense political negotiations. Brief glimpses of Daemon Targaryen hint at continued internal conflict even among Rhaenyra’s supporters, while scenes inside King’s Landing suggest mounting instability under rival rule.

Industry coverage and insider information note that the upcoming season will adapt some of the most intense chapters of Martin’s source material, including major military confrontations and pivotal betrayals that shape the future of Westeros. Production reportedly began in 2025 following the strong ratings success of season two, which remained one of HBO’s most-watched series globally.

More about the show The returning ensemble cast reflects the sprawling nature of the story. Season three will feature Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen and Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, among others.

Since its debut in 2022, House of the Dragon has emerged as HBO’s flagship fantasy property following the end of Game of Thrones. The series consistently delivered strong viewership numbers and revived audience interest in Westeros, combining large-scale spectacle with political drama and character-driven storytelling.