Shazahn Padamsee gets married: Ranbir Kapoor’s heroine ties the knot in a close family ceremony | See Pics

Actress Shazahn Padamsee, seen in Bollywood films like Housefull 2 and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, got married to businessman Ashish Kanakia on June 5 in a close family ceremony. The wedding was simple and attended by loved ones. There will be a celebration on June 7. Shazahn shared lovely pictures on Instagram.

“This day. This feeling. Our forever,” she wrote while sharing the pics.

The couple reportedly met through a mutual friend. They got engaged in November 2024.

In the photos, Shazahn Padamsee and her husband, Ashish Kanakia, are seen sharing joyful moments during their wedding ceremony. They are dressed in matching pastel-toned traditional outfits. Shazahn is glowing in a beautifully embroidered lehenga with a sheer dupatta over her head.

Her arms were adorned with bridal bangles and mehendi. Ashish complements her in an off-white sherwani with delicate threadwork.

Both are wearing garlands made of white flowers and pink lotuses. Rose petals rain down on them, adding a dreamy touch to the scene. Their eyes are locked in loving smiles, capturing the essence of a blissful and romantic celebration.

Their pre-wedding functions included traditional events like haldi and sangeet. One special celebration had a Broadway theme, inspired by Shazahn’s late father, Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee, and her family’s strong link to Indian theatre, HT reported, citing sources.

The musical evening featured retro-style performances in full theatre fashion. Shazahn, along with her sister Raell Padamsee, theatre director Quasar and her mother, planned the event. Many theatre artists and close family friends performed.

Who is Shazahn Padamsee? Shazahn, the daughter of singer Sharon Prabhakar and late theatre actor Alyque Padamsee, debuted with Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh (2009), produced by Yash Raj Films.

She has also acted in South Indian films like Kanimozhi (Tamil), Orange (Telugu) and Masala (Telugu). She won the Stardust Awards for Best Supporting Actress.

In 2011, she was included in the Times 50 Most Desirable Women. She was placed ahead of Ameesha Patel, Nargis Fakhri, Amy Jackson and Malaika Arora Khan. She also beat Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ileana D'cruz and Kangana Ranaut. Kareena Kapoor topped the list.