Housefull 5 advance booking: Akshay Kumar and gang to see opening with over ₹6 crore, almost 1 lakh tickets sold

Housefull 5 advance booking: Akshay Kumar and his gang are all set to return to the big screen with Sajid Nadiawala's Housefull 5. The much-anticipated film has become a murder thriller this time with multiple endings, featuring multiple killers. It is said to be released on June 6.

Housefull 5 advance booking Ahead of its release, the advance bookings have predicted the fate of Housefull 5.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has so far sold 96,304 tickets for 11,700 shows across India in all formats. It has collected ₹2.85 crore from its ticket sales.

Considering blocked seats, Housefull 5 is set to premiere with ₹ ₹6.87 crore gross earnings.

Regions like Maharashtra and the Delhi NCR dominated the list with maximum revenue of ₹1.62 crore and ₹1.24 crore respectively from first-day advance booking. Gujarat is right behind them with a revenue of ₹64.36 lakh on the list, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad have the highest number of screenings of the film.

It is believed that the film, the fifth installment in the franchise, will have the widest release with over 5,000 screenings in India alone, as per reports.

Housefull 5 vs Thug Life Housefull 5 will clash with the Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life which will be released a day ahead of Housefull 6's opening.

It will also clash with Maddock Films' Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Meanwhile, film trade analysts are yet to share the early predictions for Housefull 5.

About Housefull 5 The film features an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever and the leading ladies Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma.

Housefull 5 budget Housefull 5 is billed as the most expensive installment of the Housefull series, and also the most expensive comedy film in India. The film's total budget is to be around ₹225 crore, without print and advertisement costs, suggested reports.

However, the makers had shared earlier that the film was initially set with a budget of ₹350 crore. The budget came down after going through casting changes.