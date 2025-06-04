Housefull 5 advance booking: Akshay Kumar movie eyes massive opening, nearly 70,000 tickets sold

Housefull 5 advance booking: The much-awaited comedy movie Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, is all set to hit the big screen on June 6. Advance bookings for the film have now begun.

According to media reports, Housefull 5 is set to be the franchise's widest release, screening in over 5,000 screens nationwide.

With strong ticket sales and such a massive release, Housefull 5 is in for a clash against Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.

Housefull 5 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has so far sold 69,828 tickets for 9,625 shows in all formats across India. The film has collected a gross of ₹2.12 crore from ticket sales.

Furthermore, considering block seats, the movie is set to have an opening with ₹5.67 crore gross earnings.

States like Maharashtra and the Delhi NCR region top the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking. Gujarat follows closely on the list, followed by Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

City-wise, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have the highest number of screenings for Housefull 5.

Housefull 5: Budget The comedy movie is also the costliest film of the Housefull series. The film's total budget is reported to be ₹225 crore, without print and advertisement costs. At this budget, Housefull 5 is also the costliest Indian comedy film.

Makers had previously said that Housefull 5 would be made with a budget of ₹350 crore. However, after some casting changes, the cost was reduced significantly.

Housefull 5: Plot The makers had dropped a teaser on April 30, marking 15 years of the Housefull series. It featured a new story, set on a fancy cruise ship and a murder mystery.

The trailer started with a voiceover by Nana Patekar explaining the plot of the film. A billionaire is marking his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party and decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’.

Then, confusion starts as three Jollys claim to be the real heirs of the property: Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar).