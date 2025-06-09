‘Housefull 5’ box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s comedy nears ₹100 crore after blockbuster weekend run

Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Housefull 5’ is on track to cross the ₹100 crore mark after a successful opening weekend.

The comedy film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, earned an estimated ₹87 crore in just three days, with packed cinemas and growing interest from audiences across the country.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ heads towards ₹ 100 crore The film opened with ₹24 crore on Friday, followed by ₹31 crore on Saturday. By Sunday, the collections rose further to ₹32 crore, reflecting a strong upward trend. Early estimates suggest the film will comfortably cross the ₹100 crore milestone by Monday.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.52 per cent across India for ‘Housefull 5A’, with the evening shows drawing the highest crowds at 54.77 per cent. 'Housefull 5B also posted steady numbers, with 24.49 per cent occupancy overall and 36.40 per cent during evening shows.

The film currently ranks as the third-highest Bollywood opener of 2025, behind ‘Chhaava’ ( ₹31 crore) and Sikandar ( ₹26 crore). With positive word of mouth and strong weekend figures, industry experts expect ‘Housefull 5’ to continue its successful run well into the week.

‘Housefull 5’ is the fifth instalment in the popular comedy franchise and introduces a whodunnit twist while maintaining its trademark humour. The film has been praised for its star-studded cast and light-hearted entertainment value.

About Housefull 5 ‘Housefull 5’ stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.