Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: Biggest opening in Akshay Kumar's movie career? Let’s find out

Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, was released on June 6. Let's check out its box office collection on Day 1.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated7 Jun 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, was released on June 6 amid mixed reviews. Let’s find out how much it collected at the box office on the day of its release.

But, before that, let’s find out how much is at stake. The total budget for Housefull 5 is 240 crore, according to Pinkvilla. Out of this, 225 crore was used for production.

This covers the cost of paying the actors, shooting in multiple locations, building large sets and adding special effects. Another 15 crore was set aside for promotion, including posters, trailers and media events.

Even before the film hit cinemas, it earned 135 crore through non-theatrical deals, the publication added. The digital streaming rights were sold for 75 crore, TV satellite rights brought in 40 crore, and the music rights fetched 20 crore.

However, to break even, the film still needs to earn 105 crore through theatre collections. For this, it must collect around 250 crore from cinemas worldwide.

Just breaking even is not enough to call a film a hit. For Housefull 5 to be considered a success at the box office, it needs to gross at least 325 crore worldwide, Pinkvilla added.

The comedy movie will compete with the previous installment, Housefull 4, the biggest commercial success in Akshay Kumar’s Hindi film career with a collection of 210.3 crore. It was also the biggest film in Riteish Deshmukh’s career.

The next two films are Good Newwz ( 205.09 crore) and Mission Mangal ( 203.08 crore). For Akshay Kumar, these are the only three Hindi films that collected above 200 crore. The biggest movie is his career, however, is 2.0. The Tamil movie collected 744.78 crore worldwide.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1

Housefull 5 has made a strong start at the box office, earning 23 crore on its opening day. This impressive figure places it as the fourth-highest first-day grosser in Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood career. It trails behind Mission Mangal ( 29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi ( 26.29 crore) and Gold ( 25.25 crore).

With this performance, Housefull 5 has overtaken the opening figures of other notable Akshay Kumar films like Kesari ( 21.06 crore), Singh Is Bliing ( 20.67 crore) and 2.0 (Hindi version, 20.25 crore).

