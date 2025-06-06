Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 1: Decent start for Akshay Kumar’s film, crosses ₹13 crore on opening day

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 1: The much-awaited film, Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and his gang released in cinema on Friday. Off to a decent start, the murder mystery has crossed ₹13 crore at the box office.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has so far minted ₹13.81 crore.

However, these are the real-time updates from morning and afternoon. The final figures will be out after 10 pm.

If the film maintains similar momentum during the evening and night shows, its total earnings could potentially double by the end of the day.

Housefull 5 had an overall 20.93% Occupancy on Friday in 2D format. The 3D format saw an occupancy of 10.76% on June 06, 2025.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad had the highest occupancy with the highest number of screenings for the film in all formats. Following closely is Pune, Bengaluru and Surat on the list.

Overall, the film has done better business than expected. Going by its advance sales booking, the film was set to premiere with ₹ ₹6.87 crore gross earnings (including the blocked seats).

Housefull 5 vs Thug Life Housefull 5 is clashing with the Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life which was released a day ahead of Housefull 6. Thug Life, however, has received an underwhelming response.

On the other hand, both the films are also clashing with Maddock Films' Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Experts on Housefull 5 Box Office Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “'HOUSEFULL 5' IS AKSHAY KUMAR'S WIDEST OVERSEAS RELEASE... The much-awaited #Housefull5 has released in… 85+ countries 1300+ locations 2000+ screens.”

He also reviewed the film and called it ‘Dhamaal’.

"#OneWordReview… #Housefull5: DHAMAAL. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ The #Housefull franchise returns with a bang – this time, it's bigger, louder, and crazier... A paisa-vasool entertainer with madness, a thrilling climax, and mass-moments galore. #Housefull5Review. First things first: In a film like #Housefull5, logic takes a backseat... The key is to surrender yourself to the craziness and enjoy the rollercoaster ride.

“Director #TarunMansukhani infuses fresh energy into the franchise, while retaining the essence that fans have loved over the years... #HF5 continues the series' tradition of over-the-top humour, madcap storytelling, and visual extravaganza. The writing is peppered with witty one-liners, quirky twists, and cleverly staged gags... In short, #HF5 strikes the right balance between madness and masala,” his post read.

Taran also mentioned what did not work in the film for him.

He added, “Minus points? A few jokes feel dated and forced. Some supporting characters are underutilized. The post-interval screenplay could've been tighter.”

“The music adds to the fun quotient, with two tracks standing out: #LaalPari and #DilENadaan – both are foot-tapping and visually appealing. #AkshayKumar, the soul of the franchise, delivers a knockout performance – he is in terrific form... #RiteishDeshmukh excels yet again with his impeccable comic timing... #AbhishekBachchan springs a pleasant surprise, blending seamlessly into this chaotic universe. The leading ladies don't have much to do in terms of scope, but they add to the glam quotient and contribute to the madness. Among the massive ensemble, the standouts include: #NanaPatekar, #SanjayDutt, #JackieShroff, #FardeenKhan, #JohnyLever, and #ChunkyPanday... It's a treat to watch veteran #Ranjeet on the big screen once again. Final word? #Housefull5 is a crowd-pleaser – fun and family-friendly.”