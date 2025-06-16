Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's movie makes a solid comeback to double-digit earnings on Sunday

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie, which was released on June 6, made a solid comeback to double-digit earnings on Sunday. The substantial gains on its second Sunday helped the movie surpass the ₹150 crore mark in mere ten days.

Advertisement

The absence of any noteworthy release until Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20 has worked in favour of Housefull 5, the fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 10 According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned ₹11.72 crore on Sunday, 23.37 per cent more than yesterday. With this, the movie returned to earning in double digits after five days.

This comes after the movie's earnings jumped by a whopping 62.83 per cent on Saturday, June 15, to ₹9.77 crore.

Housefull 5 has witnessed a solid second weekend, earning ₹27.22 crore, compared to its bumper opening weekend of ₹87.5 crore.

Advertisement

With this, the current total for Housefull 5 at the Indian box office stands at ₹154.49 crore.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Housefull 5 saw an overall 23.93% occupancy on Sunday. Regions like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi saw the highest occupancy and the highest number of screenings for the film.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide Sacnilk reported that Housefull 5 earned ₹220 crore gross at the worldwide box office in nine days, with ₹49.1 crore coming from the overseas market.

Housefull 5's India gross stood at ₹170.9 crore.

About Housefull 5 Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

Advertisement

IMDb describes the plot of Housefull 5 as, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”