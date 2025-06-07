Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film close to ₹50 crore mark, weekend boosts occupancy

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Jun 2025
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2: It's just day 2 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is already close to the 50 crore mark. While it might not be a great deal when compared to high-grossing Hindi films, such as Chhaava, Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, it marked the fourth-biggest opening in Akshay's career after Mission Mangal ( 29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi ( 26.29 crore) and Gold ( 25.25 crore).

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has minted 17.24 crore on day 2. It is a 28.17% dip in earnings from Friday to Saturday. On day 1, the film earned 24 crore.

This takes the total earnings to 41.24 crore.

However, these are live data from the website, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

Housefull 5 had an overall 33.18% occupancy on Saturday. Delhi NCR had the highest number of shows for the film, followed by cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune respectively.

In terms of occupancy, regions like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Jaipur are leading.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 1, Housefull 5's India Net Collection was 24 crore while its Worldwide Collection was 39.75 crore. On the same day, its Overseas Collection was 11 crore. On the other, its India Gross Collection was 28.75 crore.

Housefull 5 is clashing with the Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's latest release, Thug Life, which was released a day ahead of Housefull 6.

It is also clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

It was released in two different versions – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, featuring different climaxes.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan.

Expert on Housefull 5 box office business

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, about the box office business of Housefull 5. He shared, “AKSHAY KUMAR VS AKSHAY KUMAR – 2025 RELEASES: 'HOUSEFULL 5' TOPS... Note: Opening Day numbers. #Housefull5: 24.35 cr #SkyForce: 15.30 cr #KesariChapter2: 7.84 cr [limited release] Incidentally, #Housefull5 is the second-biggest opener for #AkshayKumar in the *post-pandemic era*, after #Sooryavanshi [ 26.29 cr; 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra]. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

