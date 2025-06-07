Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2: Akshay Kumar's film close to ₹50 crore mark, weekend boosts occupancy

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2: It's just day 2 and Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is already close to the ₹50 crore mark. While it might not be a great deal when compared to high-grossing Hindi films, such as Chhaava, Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, it marked the fourth-biggest opening in Akshay's career after Mission Mangal ( ₹29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi ( ₹26.29 crore) and Gold ( ₹25.25 crore).

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has minted ₹17.24 crore on day 2. It is a 28.17% dip in earnings from Friday to Saturday. On day 1, the film earned ₹24 crore.

This takes the total earnings to ₹41.24 crore.

However, these are live data from the website, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows. The final figures will be out after the night shows.

Housefull 5 had an overall 33.18% occupancy on Saturday. Delhi NCR had the highest number of shows for the film, followed by cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune respectively.

In terms of occupancy, regions like Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Jaipur are leading.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 1, Housefull 5's India Net Collection was ₹ 24 crore while its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 39.75 crore. On the same day, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 11 crore. On the other, its India Gross Collection was ₹ 28.75 crore.

Housefull 5 is clashing with the Hindi version of Kamal Haasan's latest release, Thug Life, which was released a day ahead of Housefull 6.

It is also clashing with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's film Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Housefull 5 Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

It was released in two different versions – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, featuring different climaxes.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan.