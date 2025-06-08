Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's movie crosses ₹50 crore mark, mints THIS amount so far

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection day 2: The fifth instalment Housefull series starring Akshay Kumar crossed the ₹50 crore mark within two days of its release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 2 Sacnilk stated, citing early estimates, that Housefull 5 earned nearly ₹30 crore in India on its second day of release for all languages. On Saturday, June 07, 2025, Housefull 5 had an overall 37.97% Hindi Occupancy.

The film minted ₹24 crore, marking the fourth-biggest opening in Akshay's career after Mission Mangal ( ₹29.16 crore), Sooryavanshi ( ₹26.29 crore), and Gold ( ₹25.25 crore).

The film's total box office collection after the second day stood at ₹54 crore.

About Housefull 5 The film has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 5 features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

IMDb describes the plot of Housefull 5 as, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”

It was released in two distinct versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each with different climaxes.

Housefull 5 box office business Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, regarding the box office performance of Housefull 5. He said, “AKSHAY KUMAR VS AKSHAY KUMAR – 2025 RELEASES: 'HOUSEFULL 5' TOPS... Note: Opening Day numbers. #Housefull5: ₹ 24.35 cr #SkyForce: ₹ 15.30 cr #KesariChapter2: ₹ 7.84 cr [limited release] Incidentally, #Housefull5 is the second-biggest opener for #AkshayKumar in the *post-pandemic era*, after #Sooryavanshi [ ₹ 26.29 cr; 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra]. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”