Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie finishes ‘excellent’ weekend run with ₹87 crore

With its opening weekend collection of 87 crore, Housefull 5 is now Akshay Kumar's biggest first weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published9 Jun 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Housefull 5 comes in two versions- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar finished its opening weekend with an “excellent” run of over 87 crore at the Indian box office.

The movie is the fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series.

With its opening weekend collection of 87 crore, Housefull 5 is now Akshay Kumar's biggest first weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic, beating Sooryavanshi ( 77 crore).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie's weekend collection is “an excellent result by all standards.”

He also said that Housefull 5 has a “loud and clear” audience approval is loud and clear, despite poor critic reviews. “Most importantly, the Housefull franchise continues to be critic-proof – no amount of negativity or trolling has impacted its Box Office.”

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3:

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 minted a whopping 32 crore on Sunday, June 8. This was 3.23 per cent more than what it earned on Saturday.

The comedy movie with a dash of thriller had earned 24 crore on its release day on Friday, June 6. Thanks to the Bakrid holiday, Housefull's Saturday earnings were 29.17 per cent higher at 31 crore.

The Akshay Kumar movie has amassed a total of 87 crore in three days, concluding its opening weekend with a box office success.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide

Sacnilk reported that Housefull 5 earned 87 crore gross at the worldwide box office within 3 days, with 22 crore coming from the overseas market.

Raid 2's India gross stood at 65 crore.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Housefull 5 saw an overall 39.52% occupancy on Sunday. Regions like Lucknow, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur saw the highest occupancy and the highest number of screenings for the film.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

IMDb describes the plot of Housefull 5 as, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”

It was released in two distinct versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each with different climaxes.

 
