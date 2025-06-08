Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film rules theatres, to hit ₹100 crore mark soon in India

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Housefull 5 released on Friday. It is mainly clashing with Thug Life.

Sneha Biswas
Published8 Jun 2025, 08:47 PM IST
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: The film stars Akshay Kumar and a host of other actors.
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: The film stars Akshay Kumar and a host of other actors.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 5 is ruling the theatres in its first weekend. The film has registered an increase in occupancy on Sunday. 

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned 25.25 crore on day 3. The film saw an approximate 18.55% drop in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday.

The total earnings of the film is 80.25 crore.

However, these are the live data from the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows across India. The final figures will be out after night shows.

Considering today’s performance, if the film maintains its momentum, it’s likely to surpass Saturday’s earnings.

Housefull 5 saw an overall 40.43% occupancy on Sunday. Regions like Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad saw the highest number of occupancy with the highest number of screenings for the film.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 2, Housefull's India Net Collection was 55 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was 87 crore while its Overseas Collection was 22 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was 65 crore on day 2.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SMASHING SATURDAY... #Housefull5 lives up to its title, registering #Housefull shows across a majority of screens on Saturday... The Saturday jump was very much on the cards and the #EidAlAdha holiday further boosted its business. The solid growth on Saturday, coupled with a flying start on Sunday, indicates one key fact – audience approval is loud and clear... Most importantly, the #Housefull franchise continues to be critic-proof – no amount of negativity or trolling has impacted its #Boxoffice.”

“#Housefull5 is now expected to post another strong day today [Sunday], pushing its opening weekend total to 90 cr [+/-] – an excellent result by all standards. #Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr. Total: 56.73 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentHousefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film rules theatres, to hit ₹100 crore mark soon in India
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.