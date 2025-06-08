Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's film rules theatres, to hit ₹100 crore mark soon in India

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 5 is ruling the theatres in its first weekend. The film has registered an increase in occupancy on Sunday.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned ₹25.25 crore on day 3. The film saw an approximate 18.55% drop in earnings on Sunday compared to Saturday.

The total earnings of the film is ₹80.25 crore.

However, these are the live data from the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows across India. The final figures will be out after night shows.

Considering today’s performance, if the film maintains its momentum, it’s likely to surpass Saturday’s earnings.

Housefull 5 saw an overall 40.43% occupancy on Sunday. Regions like Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad saw the highest number of occupancy with the highest number of screenings for the film.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 2, Housefull's India Net Collection was ₹ 55 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 87 crore while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 22 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 65 crore on day 2.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SMASHING SATURDAY... #Housefull5 lives up to its title, registering #Housefull shows across a majority of screens on Saturday... The Saturday jump was very much on the cards and the #EidAlAdha holiday further boosted its business. The solid growth on Saturday, coupled with a flying start on Sunday, indicates one key fact – audience approval is loud and clear... Most importantly, the #Housefull franchise continues to be critic-proof – no amount of negativity or trolling has impacted its #Boxoffice.”

Advertisement

“#Housefull5 is now expected to post another strong day today [Sunday], pushing its opening weekend total to ₹ 90 cr [+/-] – an excellent result by all standards. #Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr. Total: ₹ 56.73 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”