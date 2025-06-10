Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film braces first fall, over 50% drop in business

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiawala's recent release, Housefull 5 witnessed its first drop in earnings after a successful weekend. However, the film has managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark in just three days since its release.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull earned ₹13 crore on Monday. It saw about a decline of 60% in its earnings from Sunday to Monday.

The total earnings of the film is ₹100.5 crore. These are the final figures of the day.

The film's Worldwide Collection is ₹ 160.50 crore. While its Overseas Collection is ₹ 40 crore on day 4, its India Gross Collection is ₹ 120.50 crore on the same day.

Housefull 5 had an overall occupancy of 19.78% on Monday.

Morning Shows: 8.88%

Afternoon Shows: 21.54%

Evening Shows: 22.44%

Night Shows: 26.24%

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru had the highest number of screenings for Housefull 5. In terms of occupancy, Mumbai and Delhi NCR are leading, followed by Jaipur and Lucknow.

Housefull 5 crosses ₹ 100 crore mark Talking about the new milestone achieved by the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “IT'S A CENTURY – 100 NOT OUT... #Housefull5 crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark on the crucial, make-or-break Monday [Day 4]... A super-strong hold on the all-important Monday is a big plus – surpassing the double-digit mark was essential, and the film has delivered.”

“National chains witnessed good-to-decent momentum, but it's the mass circuits that are driving its business, adding strength to the overall total. The #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative [discounted ticket pricing] is expected to further boost footfalls and contribute to the Tuesday total. #Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri 24.35 cr, Sat 32.38 cr, Sun 35.10 cr, Mon 13.15 cr. Total: ₹ 104.98 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Housefull 5: Cast, climax, director Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan.

The murder mystery was released in two versions-- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each with a different climax sequence and different killers.