Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-starrer maintains streak, rakes in THIS amount

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiawala's latest release Housefull 5 has maintained momentum at the box office despite an initial fall. On Tuesday, the film continued to earn in double digits, as per the early estimates.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned ₹10.75 crore on day 5. The film saw an approximate 17.31% dip in earnings from Monday to Tuesday.

Its total business now stands at ₹111.25 crore.

However, these are early estimates from the website. The final figures are yet to be out.

The film saw an overall 20.66% occupancy on Tuesday despite being a weekday. Take a look:

Morning Shows: 9.34%

Afternoon Shows: 20.50%

Evening Shows: 22.65%

Night Shows: 30.14%

Regions like Delhi NCR and Mumbai saw the highest occupancy, followed by Lucknow and Jaipur. With 1312 shows, Delhi NCR held the highest number of screenings for the film. While Mumbai had 860 shows for Housefull 5, Ahmedabad had 561 shows and Bengaluru had 405 shows.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide The latest worldwide business of the film is yet to be out.

Recently, Housefull 5 crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the international box office, as per the producers. They claimed that the film earned ₹161.61 crore at the global box office.

"Endless laughs, countless memories! Grateful for all your love, from the entire #Housefull5 family. #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," their official post on Instagram read.

Housefull 5 Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Touted to be murder mystery, it features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

The film was released in two versions- Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. It offers two different endings with different killers to elevate the film-watching experience of the audience and also increase footfall in theatres.