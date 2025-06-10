Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film sees lower footfall, mints THIS amount

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and produced by Sajid Nadidwala, has been performing well at the box office, having crossed the ₹100 crore mark within the first few days of its release.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Saclink, Housefull 5 box office collection for the 5th day was ₹6.35 crore. However, this data will be updated later as the figures are as of 8 pm, and more shows are scheduled in the evening and night.

Housefull 5 performed very well in the weekend but its earnings dropped markedly on Monday and Tuesday.

The total box office collection of Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5 now stands at ₹105.91 crore, according to Sacnilk. Notably, the film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Monday.

At the global box office, Housefull 5 crossed the ₹150 crore box office collection mark. According to the producers, the movie has collected ₹161.61 crore at the global box office.

"Endless laughs, countless memories! Grateful for all your love, from the entire #Housefull5 family. #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today," the production house said in its post.

Housefull 5 Occupancy Morning Shows: 9.34 per cent

Afternoon Shows: 20.50 per cent

Evening Shows: 22.65 per cent

Night Shows: 0 per cent (To be updated)

Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru had the highest number of screenings for Housefull 5. In terms of occupancy, Mumbai and Delhi NCR are leading, followed by Jaipur and Lucknow.

Housefull 5 crosses ₹ 100 crore mark The makers of the film also celebrated the occasion of Housefull 5 crossing the ₹100 crore on Tuesday in a post on X.

“Countless laughs. One Housefull heart. Thank you for showering so much love, cheering loud, and cruising with us! #Housefull5 In Cinemas NOW! Book your tickets today!”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Housefull 5" released in theatres worldwide on June 6.