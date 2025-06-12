Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie tumbles into single-digit earnings, mints...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, tumbled into single-digit earnings at the Indian box office on Wednesday, Day 6, after witnessing an “excellent” opening weekend.

The movie is the fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series.

Housefull 5 has seen a steady decline in its earnings since Monday, which is normal for weekdays. However, it had managed to have double-digit collections on Monday and Tuesday, maintaining a “strong run”.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the double-digit collection is a result of the Blockbuster Tuesdays initiative, which offers viewers discounted tickets.

He also said the movie “witnessed impressive footfalls,” which has strengthened its weekend trend.

Housefull 5, the analyst said, has a “loud and clear” audience approval is loud and clear, despite poor critic reviews. “Most importantly, the Housefull franchise continues to be critic-proof – no amount of negativity or trolling has impacted its Box Office.”

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5's earnings dropped by 27.82 per cent on Wednesday, Day 6. The movie minted ₹8.12 crore on June 11.

Despite a 60 per cent dip in earnings from its Sunday collection, Housefull 5 had earned ₹13 crore on Monday. Even on Tuesday, the movie maintained double-digit earnings, minting ₹11.25 crore.

Housefull 5 amassed ₹87 crore during its opening weekend, making it Akshay Kumar's biggest first weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic, beating Sooryavanshi ( ₹77 crore).

The movie has earned a total of ₹119.6 crore in six days of its theatrical run.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide Sacnilk reported that Housefull 5 earned ₹175 crore gross at the worldwide box office within 3 days, with ₹41 crore coming from the overseas market.

Raid 2's India gross stood at ₹134 crore.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection: Occupancy Housefull 5 saw an overall 13.78% occupancy on Wednesday. Regions like Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai saw the highest occupancy and the highest number of screenings for the film.

Much like Monday and Tuesday, the film recorded better occupancies during the evening shows.

About Housefull 5 Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

IMDb describes the plot of Housefull 5 as, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”