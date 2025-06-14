Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar movie loses steam, earnings drop to single digits

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's murder mystery comedy ‘Housefull 5’ seems to be losing steam as its box office earnings dropped over the past 5 days. On Day 8, the Bollywood movie recorded 13.29 percent drop in earnings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 8 After raking in ₹127.25 crore net at the Indian box office in the first week, Tarun Mansukhani directorial movie minted ₹6.07 crore net on the first day of Week 2, Friday.

The overall domestic box office earnings now stands at ₹133.32 crore net. From Wednesday, June 12, onwards, Housefull 5's daily earnings tumbled into single digit after recording a blockbuster opening weekend. The makers - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - in a post on Instagram announced that the movie grossed ₹191.73 crore at the worldwide box office during its 6-day run in theatres.

‘Expect jump in business’ Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the comedy drama will pick up momentum over the weekend and in a post on X stated, “The absence of any major release this Friday is likely to work in its favour… Expect another jump in business over the weekend.”

Amid falling earnings, the fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series recorded 11.71 percent Hindi occupancy on Day 8.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide As per Sacnilk, Housefull 5's week 1 worldwide earnings stand at ₹186 crore gross. A total of ₹43.50 crore gross collection came from the from the overseas market.

Housefull 5 cast Alongside Akshay Kumar, the star cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.