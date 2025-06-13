Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar movie struggles to keep up; mints THIS amount on Friday

Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's latest comedy movie capitalised on a strong start, but is now on a steady decline, shows the latest Box Office collection.

The Akshay Kumar starrer movie's India net collection now stands at ₹130.24 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, a glimpse at the day-to-day collection presents a declining trend.

Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8 On the second Friday (Day 8), as of 7:09 pm, Housefull 5 clocked a little less than ₹3 crore – ₹2.99 crore. The figures are over fifty percent low as compared to the comedy movie's earnings on Thursday, and the previous week's earnings when the film reported double-digit earnings at the Box Office.

Housefull 5 had started with a bang on Friday (Day 1), minting ₹24 crore, and eventually saw an uptick to ₹31 crore and ₹32.5 crore in the next two days.

The upward trajectory, however, did not last long, as after stepping into the week, Housefull 5 started witnessing a decline in the Box Office collection, with the figures totalling to single digit earnings.

Here's a look:

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - ₹11.25 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - ₹8.5 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] - ₹7 Cr

Day 8 [1st Friday] - ₹2.99 Cr (early estimates)

Housefull 5 occupancy The decline in the Box Office earnings also reflected in the movie's occupancy rate on Friday. Ironically, despite being titled Housefull, the film played to half-empty halls.

On Friday, June 13, Housefull 5 had an overall 9.12 per cent Hindi occupancy, with morning shows filled up to 5.51 per cent, and theatres occupied up to 12.73 per cent in the afternoon.

About Housefull 5 Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles.