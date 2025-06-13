Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar movie struggles to keep up; mints THIS amount on Friday

Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8: Despite a strong opening, Housefull 5 is experiencing a steady decline in Box Office earnings. Ironically, despite being titled 'Housefull', the movie played to half-empty halls

Published13 Jun 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's latest comedy movie capitalised on a strong start, but is now on a steady decline, shows the latest Box Office collection.

The Akshay Kumar starrer movie's India net collection now stands at 130.24 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, a glimpse at the day-to-day collection presents a declining trend.

Housefull 5 Box Office collection Day 8

On the second Friday (Day 8), as of 7:09 pm, Housefull 5 clocked a little less than 3 crore – 2.99 crore. The figures are over fifty percent low as compared to the comedy movie's earnings on Thursday, and the previous week's earnings when the film reported double-digit earnings at the Box Office.

Housefull 5 had started with a bang on Friday (Day 1), minting 24 crore, and eventually saw an uptick to 31 crore and 32.5 crore in the next two days.

The upward trajectory, however, did not last long, as after stepping into the week, Housefull 5 started witnessing a decline in the Box Office collection, with the figures totalling to single digit earnings.

Here's a look:

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] - 11.25 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] - 8.5 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] - 7 Cr

Day 8 [1st Friday] - 2.99 Cr (early estimates)

Housefull 5 occupancy

The decline in the Box Office earnings also reflected in the movie's occupancy rate on Friday. Ironically, despite being titled Housefull, the film played to half-empty halls.

On Friday, June 13, Housefull 5 had an overall 9.12 per cent Hindi occupancy, with morning shows filled up to 5.51 per cent, and theatres occupied up to 12.73 per cent in the afternoon.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles.

Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members

 

 

