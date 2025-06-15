Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's comedy movie nears ₹150 crore, Saturday collection up 63%

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 9: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, witnessed a 63 per cent jump in its Saturday earning at the Indian box office, thanks to the “absence of any noteworthy release” until Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.

This has also helped the movie achieve a successful Week 1, and head to the ₹150 core mark in mere nine days. Housefull 5 will likely breach the ₹150 crore milestone by Day 10, Sunday.

The movie is the fifth instalment of the successful Housefull series.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, substantial growth is on the cards for Sunday. “The absence of any noteworthy release until Sitaare Zameen Par should benefit its business… Substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday is on the cards,” he said.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 9: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned ₹127.25 crore by the end of Week 1 in theaters on Thursday, June 12.

The second weekend, starting Friday, June 13, has also maintained a steady growth at the box office. Housefull 5 had minted ₹6 crore on Friday.

The movie saw a whopping 62.83 per cent jump in its earnings on Saturday, June 15, to earn ₹9.77 crore.

With this, the current total for Housefull 5 at the Indian box office stands at ₹143.02 crore, which is very near the ₹150 crore milestone.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide Sacnilk reported that Housefull 5 earned ₹207.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in nine days, with ₹48 crore coming from the overseas market.

Housefull 5's India gross stood at ₹159.6 crore.

About Housefull 5 Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Soundarya Sharma in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh and Fardeen Khan are the other cast members.

IMDb describes the plot of Housefull 5 as, “In this murder mystery comedy, several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.”