Housefull 5 on OTT: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh's comedy thriller

The madness is back — and this time, it’s streaming! ‘Housefull 5’, the latest instalment in the much-loved comedy franchise, is now officially streaming on Prime Video.

The announcement was made in true Housefull style, with lead actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri sharing a fun and quirky video on social media.

‘Housefull 5’ On OTT: When and where to watch the film In the video posted on their Instagram handles, the actors are seen creating comic chaos while teasing the film’s digital debut. As the confusion builds up, Akshay Kumar finally cuts through the noise and says, “Housefull 5 has released on Prime Video and everyone can go and watch.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and co-written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 5 is a madcap comedy set on a luxurious cruise ship. The story begins with the sudden death of a billionaire who names ‘Jolly’ as his heir. But the real confusion begins when three different men — played by Akshay, Riteish, and Abhishek — all show up claiming to be Jolly.

Meet The Cast of ‘Housefull 5’ What follows is a wild ride of mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and a hilarious investigation, as their on-screen girlfriends — played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri — team up with a bunch of over-the-top detectives to get to the truth.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Shreyas Talpade, Archana Puran Singh, Bobby Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and others.