Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar's film online

Housefull 5 OTT release: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Housefull 5, continues to maintain its grip at the box office as it wraps up its second weekend since release. With audiences still flocking to theatres, the film is also gearing up for its much-anticipated OTT debut. Here's what we know so far about its OTT release.

Housefull 5 OTT release According to multiple reports, Housefull 5 will stream online on Amazon Prime Video which has secured the digital rights of the film.

Following the standard window between theatrical and OTT release of two months, Housefull 5 is likely to be out on OTT around late July or early August.

Housefull 5 cast Alongside Akshay Kumar, the Housefull 5 cast also features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.

Housefull 5 director, plot, climax Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

The film revolves around a billionaire who marks his 100th birthday on a luxurious yacht with a star-studded party. At his birthday party, he decides to give his inheritance to his ‘Jolly’.

Things take a turn when the billionaire suddenly dies. Confusion begins as three Jollys claim to be the real heirs of the property – Jalabuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbhushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar).

Released in cinema on 6 June 2025, the film comes in two versions, each with a different climax sequence and killer as Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under their production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks the fifth installment of the franchise.

The film saw an opening business of ₹24 crore as per Sacnilk. It has now crossed ₹150 crore mark at the box office in India.

It also topped a gross collection of ₹200 crores at the worldwide box office, reported the website. It is the third Hindi film of 2025 to achieve this milestone, after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

