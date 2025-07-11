Subscribe

Housefull 5 OTT release date: When will Akshay Kumar's Bollywood comedy start streaming online?

Housefull 5, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, was released on June 6. Now, Bollywood fans await its OTT release.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Jul 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Housefull 5 OTT release date: When will Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood comedy start streaming online?
Housefull 5 OTT release date: When will Akshay Kumar's Bollywood comedy start streaming online?

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh, was released on June 6. It also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri. Now, Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

Housefull 5 box office collection

Even before its release, Housefull 5 earned 135 crore through non-theatrical deals. The digital rights were sold for 75 crore, TV satellite rights earned 40 crore and music rights brought in 20 crore.

To break even, the film needed to earn 105 crore from theatre collections, which would require collecting around 250 crore worldwide box office.

Housefull 5 opened strong, collecting 127.25 crore in Week 1 but dropped 67.9% in Week 2 with 40.85 crore. Collections kept falling: 12.55 crore in Week 3 (down 69.28%), 2.3 crore in Week 4 (down 81.67%) and just 0.35 crore in Week 5 (down 84.78%).

The total India net stands at 183.3 crore, with 218.33 crore India gross and 70.25 crore from overseas. The worldwide box-office collection is 288.58 crore.

Housefull 5 story

On his 100th birthday, billionaire Ranjeet Dobriyal dies of a heart attack just before boarding a luxury cruise for his grand celebration. His son Dev and the board members hide the news to protect company shares.

Shock follows when Ranjeet’s will reveals his entire £69 billion fortune goes to Jolly, his son from a past marriage. But three men. Jalabuddin, Jalbushan and Julius, show up claiming to be Jolly, all with matching birthmarks.

The film had two alternate endings.

Housefull 5 OTT release date

There is no official confirmation of the Housefull 5 OTT release date. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Some reports claim that the movie will have its OTT release in the last week of July. Some reports claim that the Housefull 5 OTT release date is set for August 1, a Friday.

 
