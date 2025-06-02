Housefull 5 team’s Pune event turns chaotic, Akshay Kumar requests crowd to calm down

The cast of the upcoming comedy film Housefull 5, including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, and Fardeen Khan, travelled to Pune on Sunday for a promotional event. The fan gathering, held at a popular city mall, quickly turned chaotic as thousands of fans showed up, leading to a near-stampede situation.

Advertisement

As the actors took the stage, excitement surged through the packed mall. Fans filled every corner — from the event zone to the upper floors and balconies. Videos now circulating on social media show emotional scenes, with young girls in tears and attendees at the back struggling to breathe and find space.

Amid the rising tension, Akshay Kumar took charge. From the stage, he folded his hands and made a heartfelt appeal in Hindi, “Haath jod ke binti karta hu, yaha auratein hai, bacche hai, please dhakka-dhukki mat kariye (I fold my hands and request you — there are women and children here, please don’t push or shove.)” His calm yet firm message helped restore order.

Advertisement

Once the situation was under control, the event continued as planned. The stars interacted with fans, danced, and even played phoogdi, a traditional game, spreading joy and laughter.

Despite the rocky start, the Housefull 5 team managed to leave fans delighted, though the incident has raised concerns about crowd management and safety at such large-scale promotions.

About Housefull 5 Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, ‘Housefull 5’ stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The makers had dropped a teaser on April 30, marking 15 years of the Housefull series. It featured a new story, set on a fancy cruise ship and a murder mystery.