Housefull 5 teaser: Akshay Kumar is back with his gang, Nana Patekar ‘steals the show’ for fans

Sajid Nadiadwala is back with Housefull 5. As his successful franchise marked 15 years, the makers dropped a teaser of the fifth instalment of the franchise, Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 teaser The over one-minute-long teaser introduces the star cast of the film. It features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

It also gives a glimpse of a masked ‘killer’.

The teaser promises “five times the madness, mayhem, and mirth.” It is said to be “killer comedy."

Housefull 5 takes place on a luxurious cruise, offering a mix of comedy, outrageous characters, and a plot twist with a killer.

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Housefull 5 teaser Sharing the teaser, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote on Instagram: "15 Years Ago Today... The Madness Began! India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... but a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of #Housefull5. #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!"

Reacting to the teaser, a user commented, “Nana Saaab! One glimpse is enough!” “After watching Nana Patekar Sir, I can confidently say—comedy will be in full supply,” added another one.

Someone else said, “I had been waiting for 5 years, and today it finally ended.”

Housefull franchise Housefull is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film reunites the OG group, consisting of Abhishek, Akshay, and Riteish after Housefull 3. Akshay and Riteish are the only members of the franchise who have been a part of all instalments.

On the other hand, Abhishek was added to the third instalment of Housefull.