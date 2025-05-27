Housefull 5 trailer public review: Akshay Kumar brings over-the-top comedy in murder mystery, internet calls it ‘cringe’

On Tuesday, the trailer of Housefull 5 was dropped. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 trailer The trailer begins with Nana Patekar introducing a lavish 100th birthday celebration aboard a party yacht, thrown by a billionaire who surprises everyone by revealing his will for his son, Jolly.

The twist comes next when it turns out there are not one but three Jollys—played by Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Bachchan. The story takes a sudden turn when the billionaire is killed by someone at the party. With six prime suspects, including his sons who are unable to recall anything after being drugged, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt arrive to investigate the matter.

The story is entirely set on a luxurious cruise ship, promising the same over-the-top comedy that the Housefull comedy is known for. A masked man appeared in the trailer who seemed to be the real murderer among everyone on the ship.

Advertisement

The trailer is 3 minutes and 56 seconds. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote in a post: “Welcome aboard the most unpredictable cruise ever! Get ready for chaos, comedy, and a killer twist. #Housefull5Trailer Out Now! Link in Bio. #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Housefull 5 trailer Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote, “Finally Akki (is) back with his comedy.”

“Blockbuster loading,” predicted another excited fan.

Someone on X wrote, “A comedy film cannot be judged by just a 3-4 minute trailer. Some parts of the trailer are very good while some parts are a bit average… Overall the trailer is awesome, One of the best in recent times.”

“Cheap B grade cringe,” also opined another user.

Previously, the makers had dropped a teaser on April 30, marking 15 years of the Housefull series. It featured a new story, set on a fancy cruise ship and a murder mystery.

Housefull 5 music is presented by T-Series. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

With this release, it became the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments.