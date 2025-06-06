Housefull 5 Twitter review: Akshay Kumar’s movie gets extreme reactions; from ‘Maggi at 3 am’ to ‘laughed so hard’

Housefull 5 was released in theatres on June 6. Social media users have posted their reviews of the movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.

The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and Nargis Fakhri as the female leads. Other prominent stars include Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Chunky Panday.

The movie has received extreme reactions.

Many users on Twitter (now X) say Housefull 5 tries to be funny but ends up loud, messy and hard to watch. Set on a cruise ship with a murder twist, it promises freshness but repeats old jokes and silly acting, according to them.

“This Is Not Extraordinary Plot..This is One Time Watchable..for Seeing Many Star Together Only.. Enjoy,” wrote a user after watching the first half.

“The ending of Housefull 5 seems like someone cooked Maggi at 3 am. No logic…just copied from the first four movies. The movie was so intellectual that the brain refused to participate,” said one user.

“Tries too hard to make you laugh, but fails miserably... Bad writing, terrible direction, over-the-top performances... Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise,” the user added.

“Housefull 5 proves that a big cast and high budget can't cover up bad writing. It’s a major disappointment and the weakest film in the franchise,” wrote one user on Google.

“Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar and rest of the gang should retire! Abhishek Bachchan's biggest enemy is his script choices, hopefully he finds better roles to end his career on a good note,” came from another.

Housefull 5 positive reviews On the contrary, those who liked the movie seemed extremely enthusiastic about it. Many of them loved the murder angle in the movie.

They loved Akshay Kumar’s comic timing, Abhishek Bachchan’s acting and Ritesh Deshmukh’s performance.

“He is the comedy king. You have to laugh at his jokes even if you don’t want to,” said one viewer about the Khiladi Kumar.

Another user said, “I laughed so hard in the first half that I got tired.”

Housefull 5: Two versions Housefull 5 has been released in two versions with two separate endings. Version 5A and version 5B have two different killers. But, the rest of the movie stays the same in both. Only the last 15–20 minutes (the ending) are different.

While the concept is unique, Housefull 5 is not the first Hindi movie to have two separate endings. Another Akshay Kumar movie, Aankhen, also had two versions.

The 2002 movie, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita Sen, was released with two endings. One version was shown in India and another overseas. Later, the version where Bachchan’s character returns was made the official ending of the film.