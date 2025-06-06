Housefull 5A & 5B: Discover the two epic endings of Akshay Kumar’s film – which one will you choose?

Akshay Kumar returns to comedy, but in a new avatar with Housefull 5. But how you ask? Because the new instalment of the Housefull franchise is a murder mystery this time. The twist doesn't end here. Released on June 6, the film comes with not one, but two different endings -something different for the audience this time.

Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B- which one to watch? Released as Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each version offers a different climax with a different killer; a double dose of fun, chaos, and confusion. So, which one is the right pick for you?

Housefull 5 plot Housefull 5 sets sail on a luxury cruise where a billionaire celebrates his birthday. But the fun takes a deadly turn when the birthday boy (played by Ranjeet) is mysteriously found dead, right after declaring he’ll leave his fortune to someone named Jolly. The catch? There are three Jollys on the ship—played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan—and all three, along with their glamorous girlfriends (played by Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri respectively), land on the suspect list.

Blending mindless comedy with the franchise’s signature spirit, the film comes in two versions. Each one has a different killer and alternate ending, elevating viewers' experience.

While the first two hours of Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B remain the same, it's the last 20 minutes which sets the climax apart.

Reportedly, both versions of the film are getting nearly equal screen space at theatres. Most multiplexes seem to be running two shows each of Housefull 5A and 5B per screen. The film is majorly clashing with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, which was released in theatres on June 5.

Housefull 5A vs Housefull 5B reviews Going by online reviews from fans and critics, Housefull 5 has received a mixed response.

Talking about Housefull 5A, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Housefull 5A is my favourite film this year! Redefining the limits of cinema. Proud to have seen this piece of art. Can literally not imagine how they made it, it is insane that so much money was invested to pull this off. Now give me my money back.” “Just watched #Housefull5A and it’s literally a house full of laughter, madness, and non-stop fun,” added another.

After watching Housefull 5B, one more wrote in an impromptu review: “I watched #Housefull5B. It's so good. Khiladi back on his way.” “Some insights on #Housefull5 A and #Housefull5 B. A is more of a comedy, with a light-hearted climax presented in comic way. B follows a Darker tone and ends with a serious climax (sic).”

Why does Housefull 5 have two endings? Previously, Akshay Kumar had advised viewers to watch the film two times, one version each time for better understanding.

The idea of having two different climaxes is said to be a fun strategy to maximise profits. It may also boost footfall in the theatres.

At the trailer launch of Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had said that a film with two different endings was something that hadn't “happened anywhere else in the world”. He added that he had been toying with the idea for the last 30 years.

"I've written a story [Housefull] where every theatre will have a different killer. So, if you watch it at Gaiety, it'll have one killer. If you watch it at Galaxy, there'll be another. In PVR screen number 4, you'll see a different killer, and in PVR screen number 5, yet another one. It's like every time you watch the film, you'll get a different ending," he had said.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.