Housefull 5A and 5B OTT release: How to watch both versions of Akshay Kumar's latest comedy-drama online

Housefull 5 OTT release: Akshay Kumar's latest comedy movie finally premiered on digital screens on July 18. Cinephiles can watch both versions — 5A and 5B — of the comedy thriller online.

How to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 5A and 5B The multi-starrer movie featuring several fresh faces with Bollywood veterans is available on rent on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The Ultra High Definition version of Housefull 5A and 5B is available at a cost of ₹349 each on the OTT platform.

Featuring different climaxes and different endings with two different killers, Tarun Mansukhani directorial movie begins identically. The makers used a unique approach to draw repeat viewership as the final 20 minutes of each differ, creating two distinct climaxes.

Thus, movie enthusiasts will have to shell out ₹698 to watch both versions of the same film. Housefull 5 description states, “When three young impostors masquerade as the long-lost heir to a billionaire's empire, they unwittingly tumble into a deadly game of cat and mouse as they become the prime targets in a string of grisly murders.”

Housefull 5 cast Alongside Akshay Kumar, the ensemble cast features Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir in pivotal roles.

Released on June 6, the movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Housefull is among one of the most popular franchises in India. Its first instalment was released 15 years ago, in 2010.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection The second highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year “Housefull 5” was close to ₹300 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office when it ended its theatrical run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Housefull 5 grossed ₹289 crore worldwide and became the second most-watched Bollywood movie of the year in India after Chhaava.

