How Anand Mahindra plans to ‘watch’ India vs Pakistan clash? Check what ChatGPT created for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match, Anand Mahindra captivated fans by requesting ChatGPT to create an image of him watching India vs Pakistan match. The highly anticipated game will take place on February 22 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Anand Mahindra, known for his inquisitive nature, is making headlines for asking ChatGPT to create an image of him viewing of the India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match scheduled for today.

Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group chairman, is in the spotlight again because of his inquisitive approach to things. The chief of automobile manufacturing company is making headlines ahead of India versus Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 cricket match today. Anand Mahindra asked artificial intelligence chatbot ‘ChatGPT’ to create an image explaining how Anand Mahindra would plan to ‘watch’ the cricket match today between India and Pakistan.

As cricket fans eagerly await the ultimate showdown of the biggest rivalry game and grudge match on the calendar, curious billionaire and cricket enthusiast in a post on X stated, “I asked ChatGPT to create an image of how I plan to ‘watch’ the match today.”

The AI generated image shows Anand Mahindra's eyes secured with a tricolour blindfold. The image interestingly captures the anticipation for one of the most celebrated games across the world.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the post, a user stated, “Impressive! You are that celebrity whom ChatGPT is forced to keep track of and of course your historical action based outcomes!”

Another user remarked, “With the tricolor as your blindfold, Sir, may India's bats blaze a trail of glory across Dubai's turf, crushing Pakistan's hopes in a symphony of cricketing triumph—unseen, yet unstoppable!” A third user replied, “Fingers crossed!!” A fourth user wrote, “Moustache and beard is ok, I am concerned about hair.” A fourth user commented, “Please also wear your aksar glasses.”

All about India-Pakistan clash

The India-Pakistan clash will mark first international match between the two countries after 2024 T20 World Cup. The high-octane match on Sunday, February 22, will take place at 2:30 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of Sunday's match, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has said that it an "important" match but the "most important" game will be the final. Notably, Pakistan defeated India to win the 2017 edition of Champions Trophy. This marks first face-off in an ICC match in Dubai after the 2021 T20 World Cup where Pakistan defeated India.

It is important to note that India has not lost an international match to Pakistan since the 2022 Asia Cup.

First Published:23 Feb 2025, 01:49 PM IST
