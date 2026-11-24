Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is already turning audience excitement into a major business opportunity for Disney. The film has attracted more than 1.5 billion trailer views, crossed ₹57 crore in advance bookings in India and brought fresh attention to older Marvel films on Disney+.

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Avengers: Doomsday turns trailer hype into strong advance bookings The film is still weeks away from its theatrical release, but the numbers show how Disney is building interest around one of its biggest releases. The plan goes beyond selling cinema tickets. It also includes streaming, merchandise and theme park attractions linked to the Marvel brand.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on 17 December 2026, and in the US on 18 December.

₹ 57 crore in advance bookings, over 1.5 billion trailer views The film's trailer has crossed 1.5 billion views across platforms, according to figures shared by Disney in its latest financial update. This gives Marvel a massive audience to target ahead of the film's release.

The trailer itself had a huge start. It received 503 million views in its first 24 hours after its release in July, making it one of the biggest trailer launches in cinema history.

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The interest is also visible in ticket sales in India. According to Sacnilk data cited by The Indian Express, Avengers: Doomsday had earned ₹57.71 crore in gross advance bookings by 2 pm on November 24. This included blocked seats.

Without blocked seats, the advance booking collection stood at ₹49.51 crore. The film had sold around 9.13 lakh tickets across 8,025 shows.

The English version is leading the demand, contributing ₹48.42 crore to the advance booking total. The Hindi version has added ₹7.37 crore, while Tamil and Telugu screenings have also recorded bookings.

These figures are important because they show that audience interest is already translating into ticket sales, even before the film reaches cinemas. However, advance bookings are not the same as final box office collections. The film's actual earnings will depend on ticket sales after release.

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Disney is also bringing audiences back to older Marvel films The business around Avengers: Doomsday is not limited to the new film. Disney is also seeing more people return to older Marvel titles.

In its November 2026 financial update, Disney said that more than 2.6 billion hours of Marvel Studios content had been streamed during the 2026 financial year. Marvel viewership on Disney+ in the fourth quarter was also more than double its historical baseline.

Disney said August was its biggest-ever month for Marvel viewing. The company linked this increase to the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

This gives Disney another way to benefit from the film's popularity. People waiting for Doomsday may revisit older Avengers films and other Marvel titles to catch up with the story. This can increase viewing on Disney+ and bring attention to the wider Marvel catalogue.

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Disney also brought Avengers: Endgame back to cinemas in September. The company said the re-release showed that excitement around the Marvel franchise was building again ahead of Doomsday.

Merchandise and theme parks add to Marvel's business Marvel's earnings potential also extends to products and experiences outside films and streaming.

Disney said Marvel remains one of its biggest consumer products brands in global retail sales. This includes merchandise sold through Disney and third-party retailers. The company has not shared a separate revenue figure for products linked specifically to Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel also has a growing presence in Disney's theme parks. Disney has announced plans to expand Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in 2028. It is also developing an Avengers-themed tower at Hong Kong Disneyland and a Spider-Man roller coaster for Shanghai Disneyland.

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These projects are part of Disney's larger plan to make money from its popular characters across different businesses. A successful film can bring fresh attention to characters, products, streaming shows and theme park attractions.

For Disney, Avengers: Doomsday is therefore more than a box office release. Its success could help the company attract cinema audiences, increase streaming activity and strengthen its wider Marvel business.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.