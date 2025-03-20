How Bengaluru’s ‘wolfdog’ owner makes ₹25,000 in a 30-minute show - All to know about rare hybrid dog | Watch

A Bengaluru man who makes 25,000 in a 30-minute show with his showstopper wolfdog is in the spotlight. Cadaboms Okami, a rare wolfdog which is a blend of wild and domestic traits, is doing the rounds on social media.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 Mar 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Cadaboms Okami, a rare wolfdog, is doing the rounds on social media.(Instagram @Satish S)

A Bengaluru's dog owner is in the limelight, who earns a whopping 25,000 in a 30-minute show, Times of India reported. The world’s most expensive hybrid canine, showcased at events, was bought for a staggering 50 crore. Bengaluru breeder named Satish S, who is the president of the Indian Dog Breeders Association, purchased one-of-a-kind "wolfdog" — a rare hybrid of a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd.

The unique animal features the wild instincts of a wolf along with the domesticated nature of a dog. The expensive hybrid dog that is in the spotlight in the exotic pet industry, is believed to be the first of its kind.

Satish, who has a following of over 1.49 lakh Instagram followers, in a post said, “Over 1 lakh people flocked to catch a glimpse of the Cadaboms Wolf Dog, making it a truly unforgettable experience!” The event took place in Karnataka's Tumkur District where ‘Cadaboms Okami’ emerged as the showstopper.

All to know about wolfdog ‘Cadaboms Okami’

The dog named Cadaboms Okami was brought in India from the US at the tender age of eight months. The wolfdog, weighing more than 75 kilograms, consumes 3 kg of raw meat daily. Cadaboms Okami's features stand out as its ferocious wolf-like features coupled with muscular physique and guarding nature, make a quintessential combination that is almost impossible to find anywhere else in the world.

Satish, who is believed to have quit breeding dogs ten years ago, described the experience of owing this rare wolfdog. Cadaboms Okami's owner stated, "People can't get enough of these unusual dogs," adding, "They flock for selfies and photos, and I get more attention than Hollywood stars," Times of India reported.

Cadaboms Okami who stole the limelight of several high-profile events in Karnataka lives a luxurious lifestyle on Satish's sprawling 7-acre estate with several other canines. From spacious bedrooms to a staff of six caretakers, the canines live an opulent life.

 

First Published:20 Mar 2025, 11:39 AM IST
