How Dhurandar’s ‘Karwaan Ki Talaash’ traces its roots back decades to a classic qawwali

Dhurandar’s upcoming single ‘Ishq Jalakar (Karavaan)’ or ‘Karwaan Ki Talaash’ has a musical history that stretches across generations, giving the song far deeper roots than a modern release usually carries.

While fans were waiting for its scheduled unveiling on November 24, 2025 at 3:03 pm, what stands out most is not the uncertainty around its release, but the rich legacy of the composition itself — a melody and lyrical journey that began many decades ago in the classical qawwali tradition.

At the heart of Ishq Jalakar (Karavaan) lies the legendary qawwali ‘Na Toh Butkade Ki Talab Mujhe’, originally performed by the famous duo Ustad Fateh Ali Khan and Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan. The composition was part of the classical qawwali repertoire known for its spiritual longing, deep emotional voice work, and refined melodic structure.

It was a piece celebrated among connoisseurs of traditional music long before film audiences encountered its tune.

The melody found a much larger audience when it made its way into cinema with the 1960 musical drama ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’. Music director Roshan reworked its traditional composition to create the now-iconic film qawwali ‘Na Toh Karwaan Ki Talash Hai’.

This adaptation became one of the landmark pieces of Bollywood’s golden age of musicals, supported by the pen of celebrated poet Sahir Ludhianvi, whose lyrics transformed the Sufi essence of the original into a deeply cinematic emotional expression.

The Barsaat Ki Raat version also became memorable for its extraordinary list of vocalists: Manna Dey, Asha Bhosle, Sudha Malhotra, S.D. Batish, and Mohammed Rafi — a lineup rarely combined in a single track.

Their collective performance created an unforgettable screen moment and ensured that the melody lived on for generations after the film’s release. For many music lovers, this version introduced the world of qawwali to Indian moviegoers on a grand scale, leaving ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’ recognised today as a pillar of musical cinema.

Dhurandar’s Ishq Jalakar (Karavaan) now marks the next evolution of this enduring composition. As a modern adaptation, it aims to bring together classic soulfulness with contemporary production and current musical sensibilities.

It builds on a tune that is already etched into Indian music history, ensuring that the new version arrives not as just another film track, but as part of a long and respected musical lineage.

Although fans were ready for the release on November 24, the song’s introduction to the public has faced an emotional pause. The sudden passing of veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 89, on the same day has cast a shadow over the industry.

While director Aditya Dhar and Maddock Films have issued no formal confirmation, the music launch appears to have been delayed out of respect. Industry figures and fans are currently mourning Dharmendra’s death, and in such an atmosphere, releasing a celebratory promotional track may have seemed inappropriate.

Even so, the temporary postponement does not change the significance of the music’s arrival. For many listeners — younger audiences discovering the composition for the first time and older listeners familiar with its earlier versions — ‘Ishq Jalakar (Karavaan)’ represents a bridge between eras. It shows how melodies travel, transform and reappear, shaped by new artists while still keeping their original emotional heart alive.

Many expect the song to release later, either within the day or on a new date, once the industry settles into a more respectful space.

