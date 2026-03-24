How Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge smashed its predecessor’s record in one week with massive global box office growth

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a major box office force, outpacing its predecessor and setting new benchmarks within days of release.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge smashes past original The spy-action sequel grossed a remarkable ₹761 crore worldwide in its first four days, becoming only the second Indian film after Pushpa 2: The Rule to reach such a milestone in an opening weekend. While the original Dhurandhar (2025) was a blockbuster, its sequel has moved far ahead in comparison.

At the Indian box office, the gap between the two films is striking. The first instalment collected ₹151.50 crore gross in its first four days, whereas Dhurandhar 2 surged to ₹541.97 crore in the same period, placing it alongside major franchises like KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa in terms of growth.

Despite a nearly four-hour runtime and an adult (A) certification, the film opened strongly with ₹128 crore net on day one. This figure included ₹43 crore from paid previews and ₹85 crore on the first official day, surpassing Salaar, which had opened at ₹90.7 crore. It is now the biggest opening for an A-rated Indian film in the domestic market.

Industry trackers report that the film broke 19 box office records within its first weekend. These include the biggest opening day and the highest collections on the second, third and fourth days for a Hindi-language film in India. It also became the first Hindi film to cross ₹100 crore net in a single day — and then repeated the feat.

The film has set a new benchmark by becoming the first to earn ₹100 crore net in a single day in Hindi alone. Previous pan-India hits such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa 2, and Salaar had recorded strong numbers across languages, but none had reached this mark in a single language in India.

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹210 crore in its first four days, exceeding Pushpa 2’s ₹163 crore overseas total for the same period. This came despite the absence of a release in key regions such as the Gulf. Analysts believe that with a full rollout, the opening weekend could have crossed ₹825 crore globally.

In North America, the film earned around $11 million by Saturday, with projections of $13.5 million over the extended weekend. This places it ahead of Kalki 2898 AD, which had grossed $11.2 million in the region during its opening frame.

The film’s run continued into the weekdays. By Day 5, worldwide collections were estimated between ₹829.76 crore and ₹844.76 crore, depending on trackers. Domestic earnings stood at ₹619.76 crore gross, with overseas figures between ₹210 crore and ₹225 crore.

On the domestic front, Day 5 added ₹66.1 crore, pushing the total net collection to ₹526 crore. This makes it the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark, overtaking Gadar 2. It has also surpassed Chhaava globally to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the post-pandemic period.

The film is now Ranveer Singh’s second highest-grossing film worldwide, just behind the original Dhurandhar. Given its current pace, it is expected to overtake that record soon. It has also become the fastest Indian film to cross ₹700 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge signals a shift in franchise filmmaking in Hindi cinema, showing that sequels can expand both in scale and audience reach. The film is already being seen as a potential challenger to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Indian film.