How Diane Keaton’s flirty Ellen moment with Justin Bieber turned into their ‘Ghost’ collaboration

The entertainment world is mourning the demise of Diane Keaton at 79 on Saturday. The Annie Hall star left behind not just decades of iconic performances but also a few unexpected collaborations - none more memorable than her turn in Justin Bieber’s 2021 music video, Ghost. Keaton’s connection with Bieber started years before the music.

They first met in 2015 on The Ellen Show, where their chemistry was instant and unmistakably funny. During the chat, Keaton could not stop gushing. “I like that boy,” she said, prompting Ellen to tease, “He’s a man now.” Keaton shot back, saying, “Even better.”

The moment Ellen flashed shirtless photos of Bieber on screen, Keaton practically blushed. “That is gorgeous. Wow, now we’re talking,” she said, cracking up the audience. Moments later, Bieber walked out and hugged her - and it was pure joy from there.

Watch it here:

Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber relationship That playful exchange on Ellen ended up foreshadowing their 2021 collaboration. In Fandomwire’s look back, Keaton admitted she had not been a huge fan of Bieber’s music before meeting him. She knew he was massive, but she was not exactly part of the “Belieber” crowd.

That changed when Bieber personally asked her to star in Ghost. She played a grieving widow trying to find peace after loss, with Bieber as her grandson, helping her move forward. The video showed a gentler side of both - her warmth and his maturity.

Keaton said she was shocked to learn Bieber had handpicked her for the role. But the result was magic. Their onscreen bond felt real because it was. “He’s a true gentleman,” she later told Vogue, recalling how easy and relaxed the set felt.

Filming Ghost and the comfort of being herself Keaton once said the Ghost shoot reminded her how fun acting could be when it is unfiltered. “All my life, I’ve been an actress and had lines, and sometimes I’ve gotten to loosen them up a little - but this was just completely loose and relaxed. Nobody ever told me to do anything, which made it so much fun,” she told Vogue.

She even styled herself for the shoot, pulling pieces from her own wardrobe. Her signature hats, gloves, and tailored coats gave the video its quiet emotional tone.

When she returned to The Ellen Show in 2022, Keaton called working with Bieber “the most pleasant experience of my life.” Their friendship, she said, felt “easy and kind.”

With her passing, fans are revisiting that music video - a sweet reminder of how Diane Keaton could bring heart, humor, and humanity to anything, even a pop song about loss and love.

FAQs 1. When did Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber first meet? They met in 2015 on The Ellen Show.

2. What role did Diane Keaton play in Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” video? She played a widow mourning her late husband, with Bieber as her grandson.