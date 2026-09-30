How did Hanuman Ansh turn into a massive box-office success purely on the back of word of mouth?

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the most unusual box-office success stories of 2026, not because of a big opening or a major promotional campaign, but because audiences kept talking about it after watching it.

How Hanuman Ansh became such a big hit The devotional film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and centred on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, released in theatres on August 7. It opened to just ₹10 lakh on its first day, according to Sacnilk figures cited by The Times of India. Its first two weeks remained subdued, with the film collecting only around ₹1.48 crore.

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For a film made on a reported budget of roughly ₹2 crore, the early numbers appeared to leave little room for a dramatic theatrical turnaround.

Then the audience began doing the promotion.

How did the audience help the film According to Fortune India, the film's first-week India net was only ₹1.08 crore, while its screen count reportedly fell to around 40 in the second week. But instead of disappearing from theatres, Hanuman Ansh started finding viewers through recommendations.

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The change became particularly visible in its third week. The film collected ₹10.40 crore during the week, followed by around ₹61 crore in its fourth week. Its fifth week was even stronger, bringing in ₹80.53 crore, Fortune India reported.

That trajectory is what makes the film's success unusual. Its biggest business came well after its release, at a point when most films would ordinarily be losing screens and shows.

Cinepolis India managing director Devang Sampat told Fortune India that people who watched the film were recommending it to others. Exhibitors also responded to the changing demand by retaining shows, adding screenings and restoring the film in markets where it had previously been reduced.

PVR INOX's chief business planning and strategy officer Kamal Gianchandani similarly described the film's growth as unusual, noting that it began performing strongly only around its third week.

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The film's audience appears to have expanded beyond its initial faith-based following. ThePrint, which reported from a Delhi screening, found audiences arriving through recommendations shared in WhatsApp groups, social media and residential welfare groups. The report also noted that the film had little visible promotional material at the multiplex it visited.

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The numbers have continued to climb. The Times of India reported on 29 September that Hanuman Ansh had crossed ₹310.67 crore in India net collections and ₹400 crore worldwide, sustaining its theatrical run into its eighth week.

Its journey therefore offers a striking example of how a film can build awareness after release. Hanuman Ansh did not begin with a large opening audience. Instead, each audience member effectively became part of its discovery process — watching it, discussing it and encouraging someone else to go.

That slow accumulation of interest ultimately transformed a film that had started with ₹10 lakh on Day 1 into one of the year's most unexpected theatrical performers.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.