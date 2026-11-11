How Gabbar Singh revived Pawan Kalyan’s career and turned him into a box office powerhouse again

Before he became one of Telugu cinema's biggest box office stars and entered active politics, Pawan Kalyan faced a difficult phase in his film career. A string of box office failures had raised questions about his ability to deliver another major hit.

Then came Gabbar Singh in 2012.

How Gabbar Singh changed things for Pawan Kalyan Directed by Harish Shankar, the action comedy gave Pawan Kalyan the comeback he needed. The film, a Telugu remake of Salman Khan's Dabangg, became a massive commercial success and brought the actor back to the top of the industry.

The timing was important. Pawan's previous releases, including Puli, Teen Maar and Panjaa, had failed to make the expected impact at the box office. His last major success had been Jalsa in 2008, leaving a gap of nearly four years before Gabbar Singh arrived.

According to The New Indian Express, the film gave Pawan a new lease of life in the industry after the disappointing performance of his previous films.

More about Gabbar Singh Released on 11 May 2012, Gabbar Singh featured Pawan as Venkataratnam Naidu, a police officer who adopts the name Gabbar Singh after being inspired by the iconic villain from Sholay. He takes on a local troublemaker with political ambitions.

While the basic story came from Dabangg, Harish Shankar changed several elements to suit Telugu audiences and Pawan's screen image.

In a 2012 interview with Rediff, the director explained that he did not want to make a scene-by-scene remake. He rewrote parts of the film, added sequences such as the popular antakshari scene and built the character around Pawan's humour and screen presence.

"I worked keeping Pawan Kalyan's image and histrionics in mind," Harish said in the interview.

The film also benefited from Devi Sri Prasad's music. Songs such as Kevvu Keka became hugely popular, while the film's dialogues, comedy, and action sequences connected with audiences.

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The box office response was equally strong. Business Standard reported that the film had collected ₹128.75 crore across domestic and international markets within three weeks of release. It was made on a reported budget of ₹30 crore and released across 2,857 screens worldwide.

The film eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu release of 2012, according to contemporary trade reports.

The success that followed Gabbar Singh The success did not end with Gabbar Singh. Pawan followed it up with Attarintiki Daredi in 2013, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film became another major blockbuster and went on to surpass Magadheera as the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time. It further strengthened his position as a leading star in Telugu cinema.

However, maintaining that success was not easy. Films such as Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Katamarayudu and Agnyaathavaasi failed to match expectations. Pawan also began spending more time on politics after launching the Jana Sena Party in 2014.

He eventually returned to films with Vakeel Saab in 2021, followed by Bheemla Nayak in 2022. Both films performed well commercially, showing that his popularity had not disappeared despite his breaks from cinema.

His more recent release, They Call Him OG (2025), also delivered a strong box office performance. According to Box Office India's trade data, it became his highest-grossing film in India.

Today, Pawan Kalyan has another responsibility as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, alongside his film career.