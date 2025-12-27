How ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ finally got Americans to listen to K-Pop

Other acts associated with K-pop have broken through alongside the soundtrack. Rosé’s “APT.”, a clap-happy collaboration with Bruno Mars, was nominated for record of the year and song of the year at the Grammys. Katseye, an international girl group assembled by Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company, along with an American label, Geffen Records, was the top artist of 2025 on TikTok. These acts borrowed shrewdly from American hits—the hard-charging “APT.” sounds like it could have come out on a Lady Gaga album, while the reggae-pop of Katseye’s “Gabriela” evokes the group Fifth Harmony.