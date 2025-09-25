Did Rihanna have her baby? Everything about the Barbadian singer's kids and her ‘marriage’ with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rocki Irish Mayers, as announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Rihanna, 37, shared the news with a photo of herself holding the newborn and another image of baby shoes, captioned with the name Rocki, the date Sept. 13, and a ribbon emoji.

Advertisement

The couple had revealed the pregnancy earlier this year at the Met Gala in May, where Rihanna showcased her baby bump in a pinstripe outfit and oversized hat. Rocky, 36, who was a co-chair of the event, told reporters, “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

How many children does Rihanna have? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first went public with their relationship in 2020 and have since welcomed three children together. Their first child, RZA, was born in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, in 2023. With the recent birth of their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, the couple now has two sons and a daughter.

Advertisement

Is Rihanna married to Asap Rocky? Rocky and Rihanna, whose real names are Rakim Mayers and Robyn Rihanna Fenty, first met in 2012 when they performed together at the MTV Video Music Awards. While dating rumours began circulating in 2019, the relationship wasn't officially confirmed until 2021, when Rocky called Rihanna “the love of my life” during an interview with GQ.

In a more recent interview with Elle, published on Tuesday, Sept. 23, Rocky, now 36, sparked speculation about their marital status. When asked if he was looking forward to marrying the “Umbrella” singer, he playfully responded, “How you know I’m not already a husband?” and added, “I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Advertisement

US actress Rihanna (R) and ASAP Rocky arrive for the world premier of the new film 'Les Schtroumpfs' (The Smurfs) in Brussels on June 28, 2025. (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

While A$AP Rocky avoided confirming whether he and Rihanna, 37, are already married, he was more open when it came to discussing how the couple balances their high-profile careers with their private life at home.

Advertisement

“We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day,” the “Praise the Lord” rapper explained. “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s–t.”

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.” She founded the makeup brand Fenty Beauty in 2017.

It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob and released his first studio album, “Live, Love, A$AP,” in 2013, when it debuted at No. 1. He’s been nominated for two Grammys, and recently starred alongside Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's “Highest 2 Lowest.”

Advertisement