How much Bigg Boss Telugu 9 prize money did Kalyan Padala win? Check list of bunch of perks with BB title, SUV car

The wait for the most awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 winner concluded on Sunday, 21 December after Kalyan Padala was crowned as the winner. Soon after claiming the prestigious title, Kalyan Padala updated his Instagrram profile, which states, “Winner of BiggBoss Telugu 9 🏆Grateful for all the love.”

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 prize money He etched his name in history by becoming the youngest contestant to win Bigg Boss in all languages. Let's find out what BB Telugu winner will take home with the BB trophy. Kalyan Padala was awarded with ₹35 lakh cash prize along with the trophy, a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victorious SUV and an additional ₹5 lakh from a sponsor. This prize money comes in addition to the remuneration already agreed for participation in the show, Filmibeat reported.

In addition to the prize money, BB winner title and fame, this win brings brand endorsement deals and opens doors for candidates for future opportunities in the entertainment industry.

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted the grand finale, making it a night to remember. The top five finalists who made it to the last episode of this season were Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Emmanuel, and Sanjjanaa Galrani, besides Kalyan Padala.

Meanwhile, Demon Pavan claimed the second runner-up spot and exited the house with ₹15 lakh prize money due to which Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner cash prize was reduced from ₹50 lakh to ₹35 lakh. Thanuja Puttaswamy emerged as the first runner-up, Sanjjanaa Galrani finished in fifth place, while Emmanuel secured fourth position.

‘Earned a place in history,’ says Kalyan Padala Describing the achievements this monumental win brought him, the 23 years old in a post on Instagram stated, “Kalyan Padala didn’t just lift a trophy…he earned respect, belief and a place in history. From the words spoken on that stage to the journey behind it, this moment belongs to grit, discipline, and unwavering faith.”

The highly anticipated show was aired on Star Maa and streamed on JioHotstar.

Expressing gratitude, Kalyan Padala, the CRPF jawan from Sundarapeta village who entered the show through the commoners’ quota said, “This victory is not just Kalyan’s. It belongs to every fan, well-wisher, friend, family member, reviewer and yes, even the haters who pushed the conversation forward. From a commoner to the winner of BiggBoss Telugu 9, this journey was shaped by belief, criticism, love, pressure, and resilience. Every voice mattered. Every moment counted. Thank you for making this win larger than one person. History is made.”