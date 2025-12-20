How much does ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ singer Mariah Carey earn each Christmas?

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey's reputation as the “Queen of Christmas” can largely be traced back to her 1994 classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The festive anthem not only defined her holiday legacy but also became one of the most lucrative songs of her career.

According to Forbes, the track earned Carey about $60 million in royalties following its release. Over the years, its value has continued to rise, contributing millions more to her earnings annually. On December 13, the song marked another milestone by becoming the first holiday track to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify.

“This is beyond incredible,” Carey said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I’m so grateful to all Spotify listeners around the world who’ve made the song part of their holiday tradition year after year.”

So just how much does Carey earn from the song each Christmas season?

How much does Mariah Carey make from “All I Want for Christmas Is You” each year? When the single debuted in 1994, it brought in an estimated $60 million. Today, Forbes, citing calculations by The Economist, reports that Carey earns roughly $2.5 million per year from royalties alone. The New York Post has placed that figure even higher, estimating annual earnings closer to $3 million.

Also Read | Six Christmas dessert recipes that deserve a place on your holiday table

Featured on Carey’s fourth studio album, Merry Christmas, the song was an immediate worldwide sensation, reaching the top of the charts in 26 countries. Nearly 30 years later, it reliably resurfaces on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominates Spotify streams every holiday season.

Per Forbes, it remains one of the most-streamed Christmas songs year after year and made history in 2021 as the first holiday single to receive the RIAA Diamond Award, which recognizes 10 million sales and streams.

In 2023, the song earned yet another honor when it was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

“I’m honored beyond belief!” Carey wrote on X at the time. “I definitely did not even imagine this would happen when writing and recording this song!”

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic become the most-streamed holiday song of all time Spotify data shows that streams of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” have increased by 120% globally since 2019, making it the most-streamed holiday song ever in both the US and worldwide.

Also Read | Luxury Christmas gifts for everyone on your list

While it has not yet surpassed Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” which remains the best-selling single of all time with 50 million copies sold globally, Carey’s festive hit continues to close the gap.