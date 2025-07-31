How much does Arijit Singh charge for a show? Saawariya music composer Monty Sharma reveals truth

Singer Arijit Singh is one of the most popular names in the Indian film industry. From time to time, he makes headlines for reportedly charging massive fees for a single performance. Amid all the speculations, music composer Monty Sharma, who is best known for his work in films like Black, Ram-Leela, and Saawariya, has revealed the truth about how much Arijit actually gets paid for a performance.

Monty Sharma on Arijit Singh's fees In an interview, Monty talked about the salary structure in the music industry. He also shared how much Arijit Singh gets paid for each performance.

Monty told Lallantop, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges ₹2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give ₹2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."

The music composer further explained how the industry has changed over the years, and what his salary was during his initial days.

He shared, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for ₹2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge ₹35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song."

Highest-paid singer in India For the unversed, Arijit currently holds the title of highest-paid singer in India, surpassing his contemporaries like AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan and more.

Arijit Singh's work On the work front, Arijit's latest work featured in Mohit Suri's blockbuster Saiyaara. He lent his voice to the film song Dhun.

Besides this, he also sang Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino songs Zamaana Lage, Mausam, and Qayde Se, which became chartbusters.