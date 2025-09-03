How much is highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 earning? Beats Amaal Malik by 2x

Bigg Boss 19: Bigg Boss has long been known for its drama, glamour, and the staggering paychecks handed to its contestants. This season, on Bigg Boss 19, the spotlight is on the highest-paid contestant, whose massive earnings have gone viral.

Highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 But, do you know who is the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19?

As revealed previously, actor Gaurav Khanna is the highest-earning participant on Bigg Boss 19.

Reportedly, his net worth is estimated to be around ₹8 crore.

He is best known for shows like Bhabhi, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and Meri Doli Tere Angana.

He became a household name as Senior Inspector Kavin in CID and Anuj Kapadia in the Rupali Ganguli show Anupamaa.

How much is the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 earning According to a report of SCREENS, the Anupamaa actor is rumoured to be among the highest earners inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, commanding a whopping ₹17.5 lakh per week for his stay inside the house.

Breaking it down further, his per-day fee reportedly stands at ₹2.5 lakh, placing him among the highest-paid contestants on the reality show.

What makes Khanna's deal even more lucrative is the additional deal with the channel, if claims are true. It is believed that once his stint on Bigg Boss ends, he is expected to headline a new project with either Star or Colors TV, ensuring his presence on TV.

Interestingly, Gaurav Khanna, who was one of the last names to be locked for the season, bagged the title of Celebrity MasterChef winner. As the winner, he took home a cash prize of ₹20 lakh.

With the hefty paycheck from Bigg Boss 19, Khanna has now entered the elite group, taking the sixth spot among the top 10 highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history.

Going by the report, Pamela Anderson remains unmatched at the very top in the highest-paid list. She was reportedly paid a ₹2.5 crore fee for just three days' appearance inside the house. She is said to be followed by actor Karanvir Bohra, who seemingly earned ₹20 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 12.

Gaurav Khanna beats Amaal Malik Coming back to the ongoing season, music composer Amaal Malik made it among the top three highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 19. He is believed to be taking home ₹8.75 lakh per week, which comes down to around ₹1.25 lakh per day inside the house.

Joining the list of well-paid participants of the season are Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur. Both, reportedly, are drawing ₹6 lakh per week for their stint on the show.

Lowest paid contestant of Bigg Boss 19 On the other hand, reports suggest that stand-up comedian Pranit More and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari are among the lowest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 19, earning significantly less compared to their fellow housemates.

Previously, Gaurav Khanna reacted to reports of being the highest-paid contestant on the show. However, he neither accepted nor denied the claims.

Khanna told India Today, “It can be a rumour, or maybe not. People say a lot of things, and I don’t believe in hearsay. Also, I never judge an actor by the pay cheque he or she gets. It’s all about what you bring to the table.”

Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 is being hosted by Salman Khan, as every year. This season has a total of 16 contestants from diverse backgrounds, including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhat, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Amaal Mallik.

The show is streaming 24/7 on the JioHotstar app. It also airs on Colors TV later.

It premiered on 24 August. While Gaurav Khanna is among the nominated names for eviction, no one was eliminated during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode.