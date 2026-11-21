Veteran actor Anupam Kher continues to fly high as Ramayana is inching close to the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India. In the film, Kher lent his voice to the character of Jatayu, which became one of the biggest highlights of the film. Amid this, reports suggest Kher is among the richest actors of Bollywood with a massive net worth of ₹400 to ₹500 crore.

Anupam Kher reacts to reports around his estimated wealth Responding to the claims, Anupam Kher broke his silence regarding his wealth recently. He clarified that he doesn't even own 10% of the reported wealth. He shared that he is currently living in a rented apartment after selling his Mumbai house to Alia Bhatt.

In a conversation with journalist Bharathi Pradhan on The Unfiltered Hour, Anupam Kher said, "From the day I decided to live in a rented apartment, I liberated myself. This was decided 10 years ago. I don't have any property stress, about doing this or that. I only bought one house in Shimla, for my mother. My brother and I both live in a rented apartment, and we are happy about it,

This is not the first time that Kher has talked about living in a rented apartment. Kher said that while he was looking for a new house to buy after selling off his old one to Alia Bhatt, he decided to keep living in a rented space.

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“When I had a house, I sold it to Alia Bhatt. After that, we shifted to another house. During that same time, Kirron became MP, so she went to Chandigarh. I was looking for a house, and I realised I could keep living in a rented apartment,” he explained.

What is Anupam Kher's net worth in 2026 Responding to reports about his estimated net worth of between ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore, Anupam Kher said, "The perception of me is that I am very rich. If you Google my net worth, you will be shocked. Sometimes, I want to sue them. I don't even have 10% of ₹400-500 crore. My friends read on the internet and joke with me to send them something from this amount."

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Anupam Kher has a net worth of $10 million or about ₹92 crore+, as of November 2026.