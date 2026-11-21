Veteran actor Anupam Kher continues to fly high as Ramayana is inching close to the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India. In the film, Kher lent his voice to the character of Jatayu, which became one of the biggest highlights of the film. Amid this, reports suggest Kher is among the richest actors of Bollywood with a massive net worth of ₹400 to ₹500 crore.

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Anupam Kher reacts to reports around his estimated wealth Responding to the claims, Anupam Kher broke his silence regarding his wealth recently. He clarified that he doesn't even own 10% of the reported wealth. He shared that he is currently living in a rented apartment after selling his Mumbai house to Alia Bhatt.

In a conversation with journalist Bharathi Pradhan on The Unfiltered Hour, Anupam Kher said, "From the day I decided to live in a rented apartment, I liberated myself. This was decided 10 years ago. I don't have any property stress, about doing this or that. I only bought one house in Shimla, for my mother. My brother and I both live in a rented apartment, and we are happy about it,

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This is not the first time that Kher has talked about living in a rented apartment. Kher said that while he was looking for a new house to buy after selling off his old one to Alia Bhatt, he decided to keep living in a rented space.

Also Read | Anupam Kher lives on rent at 71 after selling property to Alia Bhatt

“When I had a house, I sold it to Alia Bhatt. After that, we shifted to another house. During that same time, Kirron became MP, so she went to Chandigarh. I was looking for a house, and I realised I could keep living in a rented apartment,” he explained.

What is Anupam Kher's net worth in 2026 Responding to reports about his estimated net worth of between ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore, Anupam Kher said, "The perception of me is that I am very rich. If you Google my net worth, you will be shocked. Sometimes, I want to sue them. I don't even have 10% of ₹400-500 crore. My friends read on the internet and joke with me to send them something from this amount."

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According to Celebritynetworth.com, Anupam Kher has a net worth of $10 million or about ₹92 crore+, as of November 2026.

Reportedly, Anupam Kher earned around ₹50 lakh for the voice of Jatayu in Ramayana Part One.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.