How To Train Your Dragon 2025 movie OTT release: How to watch the live-action film online?

How To Train Your Dragon is still running in theatres. Meanwhile, its makers have announced its OTT release.

How To Train Your Dragon Box Office Backed by Universal Pictures International, DreamWorks’ live-action film was released on over 60,000 screens globally. According to Box Office Mojo, How to Train Your Dragon recorded a strong global box office collection of $562.8 million. In the US, it earned $241 million, while the international market contributed $321.7 million.

The film was released on June 13 in India and collected $1.54 million on its opening day. Its total gross from India now stands at $3.24 million. India’s performance was comparable to that of countries like Taiwan and the Philippines. However, the box office collection in India was lower than that of Australia ($13.6 million) and South Korea ($12.8).

The film’s best international performance came from China, where it opened with over $11 million and has grossed $35.5 million so far. Other strong markets include Australia and South Korea ($12.8 million).

How to Train Your Dragon OTT release How to Train Your Dragon is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home from July 15. The film will also release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 12.

The digital and Blu-ray versions will include special bonus content. Viewers can enjoy deleted scenes with introductions by writer-director Dean DeBlois. Special behind-the-scenes moments will also be included, according to USA Today.

How to Train Your Dragon sequel How to Train Your Dragon 2 has officially been confirmed and will release on June 11, 2027. Universal Pictures made the announcement at CinemaCon 2025, just hours after early screenings received positive reactions online.

