How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Collection Day 1: Mason Thames's fantasy adventure film makes bumper opening

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Collection Day 1: Hollywood's latest fantasy adventure film ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is making waves at the box office after bumper opening, in IMAX 3D format, on June 13. Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s live-action is a remake of the 2010 animated film How to Train Your Dragon.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Collection Day 1 Directed by Dean DeBlois, the movie raked in ₹4.88 crore net at the India box office on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. It amassed ₹2.96 crore net from its original English version and ₹1.1 crore net from Hindi shows. Rest of the earnings, ₹36 lakh and ₹46 lakh came from Tamil and Telugu screenings.

Also Read | Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar movie loses steam

How to Train Your Dragon cast Featuring stellar cast, including Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Frost in pivotal roles, the movie is captivating the audience. Notably, Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast from the animated films.

Advertisement

Produced under the banners DreamWorks Animation and Marc Platt Productions, it debuted at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025 while it was released in the United States by Universal Pictures on Friday. Its sequel is slated for June 11, 2027, release.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the movie amassed a whopping $11.1 million from preview shows in the US. A massive $8.6 million earnings came from regular Thursday previews while the rest $2.5 million came from June 11 early access screenings.

The movie received 99% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Amid a massive $82.5 million projected earnings on Day 1 across 4,356 theatres in North America, the movie is expected to record the best opening ever in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Deadline reported.

Advertisement